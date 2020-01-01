Peak Smart Rig by Puffco
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
DESIGNED FOR MAXIMUM DIFFUSION. The HydraHoneyComb™ features the gridded barrel of the VapeXhale Turbine™ with an added HoneyComb diffuser that creates smooth, rich vapor. Want the smoothest vapor on the planet? This HydraTube™ is the one for you. HydraHoneyComb™ Starter Kit includes: 1 VapeXhale EVO™ 1 HydraHoneyComb™ HydraTube 1 VapeXNail™ Concentrate Attachment 2 Herb Baskets 1 Black VapeXHeat™ Shield 1 Power Cord 1 Instruction Manual 1 VapeXhale 3 Year Limited Warranty VOLTAGE REQUIREMENTS: 110V unit exclusively for use in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Not to be used with any type of power inverter and converter. CAUTION: Do NOT use the EVO™ in an inverted position.
Be the first to review this product.