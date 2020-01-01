 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vapexhale

DESIGNED FOR MAXIMUM DIFFUSION. The HydraHoneyComb™ features the gridded barrel of the VapeXhale Turbine™ with an added HoneyComb diffuser that creates smooth, rich vapor. Want the smoothest vapor on the planet? This HydraTube™ is the one for you. HydraHoneyComb™ Starter Kit includes: 1 VapeXhale EVO™ 1 HydraHoneyComb™ HydraTube 1 VapeXNail™ Concentrate Attachment 2 Herb Baskets 1 Black VapeXHeat™ Shield 1 Power Cord 1 Instruction Manual 1 VapeXhale 3 Year Limited Warranty VOLTAGE REQUIREMENTS: 110V unit exclusively for use in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Not to be used with any type of power inverter and converter. CAUTION: Do NOT use the EVO™ in an inverted position.

About this brand

VapeXhale creates the world’s best intelligent herbal delivery systems. We take a holistic approach to designing our vaporizers to ensure that the user has a positive and enjoyable experience. Not only do we want to make the world’s best inhalation devices, we want to make the world a better place. We want the world to be healthier, more inclusive, and more empathetic. We believe in order to make this change, we need to be in great mental and physical health. The EVO is our first product that will help in these areas. Come join us as we change the world for the better.