Vapexhale
HydraHoneyComb™ Starter Kit
About this product
DESIGNED FOR MAXIMUM DIFFUSION. The HydraHoneyComb™ features the gridded barrel of the VapeXhale Turbine™ with an added HoneyComb diffuser that creates smooth, rich vapor. Want the smoothest vapor on the planet? This HydraTube™ is the one for you.
HydraHoneyComb™ Starter Kit includes:
1 VapeXhale EVO™
1 HydraHoneyComb™ HydraTube
1 VapeXNail™ Concentrate Attachment
2 Herb Baskets
1 Black VapeXHeat™ Shield
1 Power Cord
1 Instruction Manual
1 VapeXhale 3 Year Limited Warranty
VOLTAGE REQUIREMENTS: 110V unit exclusively for use in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Not to be used with any type of power inverter and converter.
CAUTION: Do NOT use the EVO™ in an inverted position.
