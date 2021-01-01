About this product

DESIGNED FOR MAXIMUM DIFFUSION. The HydraHoneyComb™ features the gridded barrel of the VapeXhale Turbine™ with an added HoneyComb diffuser that creates smooth, rich vapor. Want the smoothest vapor on the planet? This HydraTube™ is the one for you.



HydraHoneyComb™ Starter Kit includes:



1 VapeXhale EVO™

1 HydraHoneyComb™ HydraTube

1 VapeXNail™ Concentrate Attachment

2 Herb Baskets

1 Black VapeXHeat™ Shield

1 Power Cord

1 Instruction Manual

1 VapeXhale 3 Year Limited Warranty

VOLTAGE REQUIREMENTS: 110V unit exclusively for use in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Not to be used with any type of power inverter and converter.



CAUTION: Do NOT use the EVO™ in an inverted position.