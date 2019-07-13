bill1124
on July 13th, 2019
This is a part from my testimony about my fight with stage 3 lung cancer, I was told not to inhail cannabis due to worries over fungal infections turns out the boiling point of CBD and THC are higher than the dieing point of fungus, I started with a cheap little vape. More and more cannabis became my savior, the vape gave me time to smoke before I went in for radiation treatment, the team was great, they were up beat, and we jested back and forth. Radiation treatment was not bad, the machine was annoying, but in a way that kind of made me look inside or lol was it the weed. By this time we had gone from 220 a ounce on the st. to 220 for two ounces from a dispensary we would later drop that even further and smoking more. Radiation left me cooked and I mean that seriously, by the end of it I knew what a chicken feels like in the microwave, chemotherapy. Again I attribute my pulling through this with very few issues here is one place the Dr's got it wrong! They told me in the very beginning that anyway I took cannabis was fine as long as I was not inhaling it. It turns out eating it can actually interfere with the chemo. As I went through all these treatments traveling to another city every day, we settled into growing our own plants, trying extracts, and I was gifted a vaporbrothers v1 and a bunch of glassware. I was like a kid at Christmas, with in seconds I had it out of the box, figured out how it went together and loaded with blue dream. It was love at first puff, very quickly it became my go to for therapy against therapy. I keep it directly next to my seat, it is a permanent fixture in my living room. I am now cancer free after two years of treatment, not only has it served me through all of the pain and sickness that sometimes hit me, but it has caused some very interesting conversations all ending with the person trying it and falling in love. I will continue to use my desktop v1 till it dies or I do.