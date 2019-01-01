 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. Vaporbrothers, Inc.
Vaporbrothers, Inc.

Patented originator of "vapor boxes" and "whip vaporizers."

Artist Series 2019 by Michael Garfield (One of a kind for sale)
Dark VB1 with All-glass Whip
Totally unscripted, Tommy's personal VB vaporizer brought out for the photoshoot.
Dark Color "VB1" Vaporizer, Hands-Free shown with Hybrid Glass/Ceramic EZ Screen Changing Whip
Natural Color "VB1" Vaporizer, Hands-Free shown with Hybrid Glass/Ceramic EZ Screen Changing Whip
About Vaporbrothers, Inc.

Vaporbrothers helped popularize the notion of vaporizing in America in the early 2000's. As we had to impress smokers, our simple and intuitive design gives a range of temperatures that release more beneficial compounds from herb than vaporizers costing double. Our VB1 vapor box and new "VB2 wax converter" are produced by us in Los Angeles, CA. We focus on inhalation safety, using only materials that are lab verified not to break down at operating temperature. Our vaporizers regularly last over 10 years and are covered by a lifetime warranty and low cost repair service. There is no hit like the one our vapor box provides- dense and sweet tasting without charring or uncomfortably hot air. Our vaporizer makes zero noise (no fan) and is designed to not overheat when left on long term. We are one of the longest lasting companies in our industry due to our enduring quality, good natured customer service, and the effective vaporizing method.

Worldwide, United States, Canada