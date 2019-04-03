 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Prism Battery

by Velxtech

$34.99MSRP

About this product

The exclusive dual preheat function heats the tank and coils separately to ensure even distribution of heat both from the coil and tank. -Uniform heating around the outside of the atomizer which heats up to 50°C / 122 °F, designed to fluidify liquid with poor fluidity during low-temperature environments. -Coil preheats for 2 seconds to speed up the liquid flow efficiency to enhance performance. -3 Power Outputs -6 Safety Protection -Magnetic Connector Battery Capacity: 500mAh Dimension: 50*44.7*16.3mm Power output: 8~12W Cartridge resistance range: 1.1~1.4Ω Dual pre-heat function: Tank pre-heat; Coil pre-heat Tank pre-heat temperature: 122℉±40℉（50℃±5℃）

About this brand

VELX is the supplier of an innovative atomizing technique designed to provide different formulas and types of enriched extracts. We’re a health-care and safety-oriented company that intends to provide our products and services to customers using the highest standards possible. Our mother company Geekvape Technology Co., Ltd. was established in September 2015, and it’s the top e-cig brand best known for quality and innovations and currently one of the largest e-cig manufacturers in the vape industry globally.