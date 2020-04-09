About this product

Our 300mg CBD Infused Gummies are being praised as one of the healthiest CBD Gummies in the market. Each premium gummy packs a big punch with 10mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Extract, multivitamins (A, B6, B12, C, D and E) and natural flavors from grape juice concentrate, elderberry juice concentrate and annatto. At Veré we go the extra mile for your health, and do not dip our gummies in CBD but infuse them with CBD for a premium, quality, controlled serving CBD delivery system. Our Full Spectrum Gummies are all natural with assorted flavors–like cherry, strawberry, orange, lemon and grape–and there are no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners in these vegan-friendly gummies. It’s what we put in our products—and what we leave out—that makes all the difference! WHAT YOU WILL FIND IN OUR ORGANIC FULL SPECTRUM CBD GUMMIES: - Cannabidiol (CBD) - Cannabidiolic Acid (CBDa) - Cannabidivarin (CBDV) - Cannabigerol (CBG) - Cannabichromene (CBC) - Tetrahydrocannabinol (d9 THC and d8 THC) | 0.3% - Naturally Present Terpenes from the Hemp Plant - Naturally Present Flavonoids from the Hemp Plant - Assorted flavors like cherry, strawberry, orange, lemon and grape - Multivitamins A, B6, B12, C, D and E What you will NOT FIND in our CBD Gummies: - No Solvents - No Heavy Metals - No Pesticides - No Additives - No Fillers - No Mold - No Mildew - No GMOs - No Artificial Colors - No Artificial Flavors - No Artificial Sweeteners - No Bull Sh!t ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: - 100% USA grown hemp processed through CO2 extraction method - Full spectrum of active phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids - Less than 0.3% THC - Organic, Non-GMO Full Spectrum CBD Gummies - Vegan Gummies - Multivitamins A, B6, B12, C, D and E - Natural flavors from grape juice concentrate, elderberry juice concentrate and annatto - Size | 300mg cannabinoids per bottle - Serving Size | 1 gummy contains approximately 10mg cannabinoids - Servings Per Container | 30 gummies Your health deserves our best and that's why we have gone above and beyond the "typical CBD Gummy." We say "no" to the status quo and have meticulously created a CBD Gummy that has far greater health benefits. Everything we do at Veré is deliberate and we offer the Veré Guarantee–it’s simple; if you are not fully satisfied with your results, let us know within 30 days. We’ll refund 100% of your purchase price.