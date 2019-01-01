 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD Oil 1500mg 1oz Natural Flavor (full spectrum)

CBD Oil 1500mg 1oz Natural Flavor (full spectrum)

by Verified CBD

Write a review
Verified CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil 1500mg 1oz Natural Flavor (full spectrum)
Verified CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil 1500mg 1oz Natural Flavor (full spectrum)
Verified CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil 1500mg 1oz Natural Flavor (full spectrum)
Verified CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil 1500mg 1oz Natural Flavor (full spectrum)

About this product

Our strongest CBD oil yet! Key benefits: Incredible Power - 1500mg cannabinoids - 30mg of cannabinoids per serving Full spectrum hemp extract also contains CBG, CBN, CBC, Terpenes, Phenols, & Flavonoides to provide the entourage effect Can be used for vaping Purity you will not find elsewhere Non GMO & Organic 100% USA OIL, from US-grown plants How to use: take 0.6 ml (approx 20 drops) twice daily, or as desired. Ingredients: PCR Hemp (full spectrum) oil.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Verified CBD Logo
Looking for the purest highest quality CBD Oil? Look no further! This is the only place to buy verified CBD oil online!