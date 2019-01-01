About this product

Our strongest CBD oil yet! Key benefits: Incredible Power - 1500mg cannabinoids - 30mg of cannabinoids per serving Full spectrum hemp extract also contains CBG, CBN, CBC, Terpenes, Phenols, & Flavonoides to provide the entourage effect Can be used for vaping Purity you will not find elsewhere Non GMO & Organic 100% USA OIL, from US-grown plants How to use: take 0.6 ml (approx 20 drops) twice daily, or as desired. Ingredients: PCR Hemp (full spectrum) oil.