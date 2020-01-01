Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Vermicrop Organics™ VermiBlend™ Premium Soil Amendment was created for the organic gardener. A rich blend of compost, earthworm castings, humus, kelp and mycorrhizal fungi will help you grow a lush bountiful organic garden. Indoor and Outdoor Use Optimizes soil for plant vigor Increases moisture control Re-energize depleted soils For Best Results One (1) Bag of VermiBlend™ will Amend 5 cubic feet of potting soil. Directions for use: For vegetable, flower gardens and all purpose applications- Apply at a rate of 1 bag of VermiBlend™ Premium Soil Amendment to a 5’x 5’ area or a 1/2” ground cover to new or depleted flower bed. NOTE: Mix into soil well. For planting mix and potting soil-Add VermiBlend™ Premium Soil Amendment at a Rate of 15% (approximately 1 bag VermiBlend to 5 cubic feet of soil). For soilless gardening- Add VermiBlend™ Premium Soil Amendment at a rate of 10% (approximately 1 bag VermiBlend™ to 9 cubic feet of soilless medium) For trees and shrubs or established plants- Apply VermiBlend™ Premium Soil Amendment as a ½” top dressing around the base of the plant; work into soil and water. Storage Conditions- Product can be stored in a cool, dry area (less than 140F) for 24 months without loss of viability. Storage conditions and viability only applies to the Non-Plant Food ingredients. (38.6 Dry Quarts) Analysis 1-1.5-0.6 Total Nitrogen (N) 1% 0.072% Ammoniacal Nitrogen 0.01% Nitrate Nitrogen 0.218% Water Soluble Nitrogen 0.7% Water Insoluble NItrogen Available Phosphate (P2O2) 1.5% Soluble Potash (K2O) 0.6% Calcium (Ca) 1.5% Magnesium (Mg) 0.36% Derived from: Compost, Earthworm castings, Humus, Kelp and Mycorrhizal Fungi. ALSO CONTAINS NON-PLANT FOOD INGREDIENTS Endomycorrhizal fungi: Glomus intraradices, G. mosseae, G.aggregatum, G. etunicatum (1.6 prop./gm each) Ectomycorrhizal fungi: Rhizopogon villosullus, R. luteolus, R. amylopogon, R. fulvigleba (156.25 prop./gm each) Pisolithus tinctorius (6,250 prop./gm) Scleroderma cepa and S. citrinum (156.25 prop./ gm each) Storage Conditions: Store product in a dark, cool (between 45F-85F), dry area (less than 65% humidity). Information regarding the contents and levels of metals in this product is available on the internet at: http://www.aapfco.org/metals.htm
Be the first to review this product.