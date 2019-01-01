Caboose Applicator 1g
Caboose Applicator 1g by VERT Unlimited
A spin-off of an old favorite, Caboose was bred by The Strain Hunters by crossing Trainwreck and Salmon Creek Big Bud. This award-winning strain is known for its quality bud production that’s backed by a sweet, floral blossom terpene profile. The high may leave you feeling stoned and relaxed, making it a great strain for a quick evening stroll before bed.