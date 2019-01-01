 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Caboose Applicator 1g

Caboose Applicator 1g

by VERT Unlimited

Write a review
VERT Unlimited Concentrates Solvent Caboose Applicator 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Caboose Applicator 1g by VERT Unlimited

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Caboose

Caboose

A spin-off of an old favorite, Caboose was bred by The Strain Hunters by crossing Trainwreck and Salmon Creek Big Bud. This award-winning strain is known for its quality bud production that’s backed by a sweet, floral blossom terpene profile. The high may leave you feeling stoned and relaxed, making it a great strain for a quick evening stroll before bed.

 

About this brand

VERT Unlimited Logo
VERT is where cannabis meets cuisine. We pair the herbaceous flavor of marijuana with complementary zest for infused treats that truly feed your mind, body, and soul.