VERT Unlimited
1000mg Full Spectrum Strain Specific Applicator by Vert Unlimited
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Our Vert Unlimited ultra refined fully activated CO2 extracted cannabis oil Applicator is pure in formulation and potent in delivery making it easy for you to DIY!
The multi-use Vert Unlimited Applicator has preserved in house cannabis derived strain specific terpenes to create a full-flavor experience, making it the ideal companion for the true cannasseur. Best enjoyed at low temperatures to preserve the beneficial terpene content. Application tip included.
Full spectrum pure Oil Formulation
Up to 80% potency
Easy way to increase the potency of any edible, joint, blunt, topical, bowl, or concentrate
Fully activated for a true low-temperature dab or vape experience
Caboose effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
100% of people report feeling dry eyes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!