About this product

Our Vert Unlimited ultra refined fully activated CO2 extracted cannabis oil Applicator is pure in formulation and potent in delivery making it easy for you to DIY!



The multi-use Vert Unlimited Applicator has preserved in house cannabis derived strain specific terpenes to create a full-flavor experience, making it the ideal companion for the true cannasseur. Best enjoyed at low temperatures to preserve the beneficial terpene content. Application tip included.



Full spectrum pure Oil Formulation



Up to 80% potency



Easy way to increase the potency of any edible, joint, blunt, topical, bowl, or concentrate



Fully activated for a true low-temperature dab or vape experience