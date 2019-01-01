 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Age Fighting Cream with Apple Stem Cells

by ViaNature

Apple Stem Cells have been scientifically proven to show extraordinary longevity & regenerative properties for your skin. Our CBD Age Fighting Cream with Apple Stem Cells, contains a blend of Apple Stem Cells, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 and Natural Hemp Oil to promote both vitality and longevity of your skin’s stem cells. With daily use your skin can appear younger, thighter and brighter! Promotes longevity of skin cells Helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles Apple Stem cells are rich in epigenetic factors and metabolites Made in the USA Legal in all 50 states Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers Lab Tested for purity and CBD content Less than 0.3% THC This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Directions Gently massage a dime-size amount onto face, neck and décolletage in upward strokes. Use in the morning & night, every day on the general area twice daily or as needed. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. The hemp-derived CBD in this product contains < 0% - 0.3% total THC and D9-THC.

All Natural CBD products, grown and made in the US. 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality Visit us at https://vianature.com Get extra savings on our already low prices by using Discount Code "Leafly" and as always all orders over $75 are shipped for free!