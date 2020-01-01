 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Pet Treats

by Vintage Joye CBD

About this product

These pet treats are soft, chewy, and delicious. Your pets will love the taste – and without any unnecessary artificial flavors, sugar, meat, or by-products. Not only are they delicious, but they can help your furry friend in promoting daily help, and easing tension. This includes anxieties caused by separation, thunderstorms, fireworks, and other common triggers. The CBD in these pet treats also helps to ease inflammation and pain from common ailments your pet may be suffering from. Dosage Information: Under 15 pounds: ½ chew once daily 16-25 pounds: ½ to 1 chew once daily 26- 50 pounds: 1 to 1 ½ chews once daily 50+ pounds: 1 ½ to 2 chews once daily

About this brand

Vintage Joye is a revolutionary leader in the production and distribution of medical hemp oil. Our company searched far and wide to find only the absolute best, most potent, cleanest CBD on the market. Throughout an intense seven-year process we cross-bred two strains of hemp known to be very high in CBD, and very low in THC. Our products are the only available with a certifiable 0% THC content. THC is responsible for the psychotropic effects of recreationally smoked marijuana. Without it, you reap all the medicinal benefits of CBD, with none of the side effects. Our CBD is 100% organic, and incredibly rich in phytocannabinoid.