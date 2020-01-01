CBD Soft Dog Treats
by CBD American Shaman
40 pieces
$29.50
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
These pet treats are soft, chewy, and delicious. Your pets will love the taste – and without any unnecessary artificial flavors, sugar, meat, or by-products. Not only are they delicious, but they can help your furry friend in promoting daily help, and easing tension. This includes anxieties caused by separation, thunderstorms, fireworks, and other common triggers. The CBD in these pet treats also helps to ease inflammation and pain from common ailments your pet may be suffering from. Dosage Information: Under 15 pounds: ½ chew once daily 16-25 pounds: ½ to 1 chew once daily 26- 50 pounds: 1 to 1 ½ chews once daily 50+ pounds: 1 ½ to 2 chews once daily
Be the first to review this product.