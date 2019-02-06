rohr
on February 6th, 2019
Great taste, happy high, and 10 plus hours of pain relief. This is the best cannabis I have found to date.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pineapple Chunk is a cross of Pineapple with Cheese/Skunk #1. The flower is dense and has a golden appearance. Pineapple Chunk has a sweet, earthy aroma, and a unique taste that includes hints of pineapple.
on February 6th, 2019
Great taste, happy high, and 10 plus hours of pain relief. This is the best cannabis I have found to date.
on April 23rd, 2018
Great flight time. Heightened my tinnitus and allowed me to f@## like Dennis Rodman after the 1996 Bulls championship game. This would also be a smooth flight that could be paired with romantic time with the boo or soul strumming session with a fellow commuter. Will keep near and dear. One.
Pineapple Chunk, bred by Barney’s Farm, is an indica-leaning hybrid that induces heavy full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. This THC-rich strain combines a Cheese and Skunk #1 cross with Barney’s Pineapple, and you can almost smell its lineage through sour notes of tangy skunk, earthy cheese, and sweet pineapple. Optimally, Pineapple Chunk will deliver a small dose of CBD with its crushing THC content, resulting in powerful painkilling and stress-relieving properties. Some report a racing jolt of cerebral energy with Pineapple Chunk, so this may not be the best strain for treating sleeplessness or anxiety. Pineapple Chunk plants are resistant to mold and disease, and flower in 55 days indoors.