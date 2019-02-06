 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pineapple Chunk

by Virginia Co.

Pineapple Chunk is a cross of Pineapple with Cheese/Skunk #1. The flower is dense and has a golden appearance. Pineapple Chunk has a sweet, earthy aroma, and a unique taste that includes hints of pineapple.

rohr

Great taste, happy high, and 10 plus hours of pain relief. This is the best cannabis I have found to date.

VeteranX

Great flight time. Heightened my tinnitus and allowed me to f@## like Dennis Rodman after the 1996 Bulls championship game. This would also be a smooth flight that could be paired with romantic time with the boo or soul strumming session with a fellow commuter. Will keep near and dear. One.

Pineapple Chunk

Pineapple Chunk, bred by Barney’s Farm, is an indica-leaning hybrid that induces heavy full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. This THC-rich strain combines a Cheese and Skunk #1 cross with Barney’s Pineapple, and you can almost smell its lineage through sour notes of tangy skunk, earthy cheese, and sweet pineapple. Optimally, Pineapple Chunk will deliver a small dose of CBD with its crushing THC content, resulting in powerful painkilling and stress-relieving properties. Some report a racing jolt of cerebral energy with Pineapple Chunk, so this may not be the best strain for treating sleeplessness or anxiety. Pineapple Chunk plants are resistant to mold and disease, and flower in 55 days indoors. 

At the Virginia Company, the most important goal is consistency. Consistency in flavor. Consistency in potency. Consistency in quality. And the only way to achieve unequalled consistency is to have complete control of your cannabis from seed to seal. It starts with our Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) approach. Our grow has been engineered to leave nothing in the growing process to chance and allow us to dial in temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, light, nutrient concentration, and nutrient pH for each individual strain. A controlled environment also means nothing from the outside gets in and only the most potent cannabis is shipped out. What makes the Virginia Company cannabis so special is the way it’s grown: high-pressure aeroponics. To be clear, this is not hydroponics—it’s better. High-pressure aeroponics is a system whereby the roots, suspended in air, are saturated by a fine mist of water and nutrients. And because the roots are suspended, there’s zero soil and 100% oxygen and carbon dioxide reception. The result is flower achieving its genetic potential every single time. And as a bonus, high-pressure aeroponics uses 65% less water than hydroponics, so you can rest assured it’s environmentally friendly too.