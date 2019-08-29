QueenMarigold
on August 29th, 2019
I love how versatile this tincture is. Between the coconut oil base, the delicious, chocolatey mint flavor, and the light sweetness, I have enjoyed it in my morning coffee as well as in desserts. I was invited to a dinner party last week and was asked to bring a chocolatey dessert. I decided to make some gourmet fudgey brownies, infused with CBD. I used these chocolate mint drops and it worked so perfectly in the recipe, which already called for coconut oil. They were a total hit and everyone loved that they were getting 10mg of CBD in their brownie.