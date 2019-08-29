 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Elixir Drops | Chocolate Mint | 500mg CBD

by Vital Leaf

Vital Leaf Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD Elixir Drops | Chocolate Mint | 500mg CBD
Vital Leaf Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD Elixir Drops | Chocolate Mint | 500mg CBD
Vital Leaf Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD Elixir Drops | Chocolate Mint | 500mg CBD

Vital Leaf's Chocolate Mint Elixir Drops are formulated using pure, solvent-free, full-spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich oil from organic Oregon-grown hemp, in a base of organic coconut-derived MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) oil. The flavor of our tincture is enhanced with a delicious blend of pure organic cacao and Oregon-grown peppermint extracts, and sweetened with a hint of the ancient Chinese medicinal herb Lo Han Guo (otherwise known as monk fruit). These incredibly tasty CBD drops are a smooth, decadent, versatile, and convenient way to revitalize your day! A full dropper contains approximately 10mgs of CBD, and is delicious splashed right onto your tongue. Elixir Drops also make a great add-in to your favorite warm drink, healthy smoothie, or cocktail! The possibilities are limited only by one's creativity... You can learn more about CBD tinctures over on our website, vitalleafcbd.com. 2oz Bottle | 50 Servings | 10mg CBD per Serving | 500mg Total CBD per Bottle INGREDIENTS: Coconut-Derived MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) Oil, Full-Spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich CBD Hemp Oil, Monk Fruit (Lo Han Guo), Theobroma Cacao Extract, Wild-Harvested Peppermint Extract.

QueenMarigold

I love how versatile this tincture is. Between the coconut oil base, the delicious, chocolatey mint flavor, and the light sweetness, I have enjoyed it in my morning coffee as well as in desserts. I was invited to a dinner party last week and was asked to bring a chocolatey dessert. I decided to make some gourmet fudgey brownies, infused with CBD. I used these chocolate mint drops and it worked so perfectly in the recipe, which already called for coconut oil. They were a total hit and everyone loved that they were getting 10mg of CBD in their brownie.

Mjerz

I love the Chocolate Mint flavor of this CBD Elixir Drop. I add it to my coffee in morning!

snavarro45

I tried this CBD oil last year when I fell down some stairs. I hurt my hand, back & my knee. This sweet young man handed me a bottle of this chocolate mint CBD oil & said try this. It will help immensely. I did! I couldn't believe how good I slept & my pain subsided in my hand. I took it under my tongue. It tastes delicious too! I definitely want to order more! Thank you Vital Leaf for making an outstanding product! :)

Vital Leaf CBD is a purpose-driven wellness company based in Portland, Oregon. We infuse the vitality and healing potential of the cannabis sativa plant into our line of artisanal goods, and take a Plant Forward CBD™ approach when formulating our products. Individual ingredients are carefully selected to synergize and enhance our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, in order to elevate our customers' every day experiences. Vital Leaf carefully sources only the finest organic, regeneratively-grown, fair trade ingredients to ensure that our products are of the highest quality while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with. Rooted in purity, wellness, and community, we are honored to bring a dose of vitality to you! Want to learn more or shop our products? Connect with us online! https://www.vitalleaf.com https://www.instagram.com/vital_leaf/ http://www.facebook.com/adoseofvitality/