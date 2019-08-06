 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mini CBD Chocolate Bar Trio | Hazelnut Sea Salt, Classic Dark, Quinoa Crunch | 90mg CBD

Skip to Reviews
About this product

When you can't pick just one, go for a heavenly trio of our delicious mini CBD chocolates! This is a great way to sample and enjoy all of our bars: Classic Dark, Hazelnut Sea Salt and Quinoa Crunch. Each pack contains one 0.5 oz bar in each flavor, individually wrapped for your convenience. Starting with 73% cacao that is lightly sweetened with organic coconut sugar, these mini bars are a tasty and guilt-free way to indulge in your daily dose of vitality, no matter which flavor your palate craves! All of our chocolates are low-glycemic, vegan, and gluten-free. Vital Leaf ethically sources only the finest organic, fair-trade, and regeneratively grown cacao on the planet to ensure that we are maximizing the healing potential of our chocolate bars while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with. 3 - 0.5oz Bars | 10mg CBD per Serving | 30mg Total CBD per Bar (90mg CBD per Pack) Ingredients: Organic fair-trade cacao paste, organic fair-trade cacao butter, organic coconut sugar, organically grown hemp-derived CBD, organic vanilla bean, sea salt. (Plus: organic puffed quinoa; OR organic Oregon-grown hazelnuts and alder-smoked sea salt.) Allergy Information: Bars contain tree nuts and/or are manufactured in a facility that also processes products containing tree nuts.

corieh7

Perfect for an on-the-go CBD snack! Each chocolate bar is so delicious.

MMPrince

Hands down, the best tasting CBD chocolates on the market. I love each of the three flavors but the Quinoa Crunch is my current favorite. Delicious and effective. What more could you ask for?

danielcheeks

Got these for my girlfriend as a fun gift and she loved all of the flavors. The "Tiffany & Co Blue" package is a bonus!

About this brand

Vital Leaf CBD is a purpose-driven wellness company based in Portland, Oregon. We infuse the vitality and healing potential of the cannabis sativa plant into our line of artisanal goods, and take a Plant Forward CBD™ approach when formulating our products. Individual ingredients are carefully selected to synergize and enhance our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, in order to elevate our customers' every day experiences. Vital Leaf carefully sources only the finest organic, regeneratively-grown, fair trade ingredients to ensure that our products are of the highest quality while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with. Rooted in purity, wellness, and community, we are honored to bring a dose of vitality to you! Want to learn more or shop our products? Connect with us online! https://www.vitalleaf.com https://www.instagram.com/vital_leaf/ http://www.facebook.com/adoseofvitality/