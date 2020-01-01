About this product

Doctor Doctor is a unique phenotype of the legendary strain, Malawi, which is a direct result of a genetic mutation influenced by the master growers at Vodis USA. Unlike its high-THC parent, this strain is characterized by staggering CBD percentages while maintaining THC content under 2%. This makes Doctor Doctor an excellent choice for experienced smokers looking to self-medicate while remaining functional, or for those with little experience who may be made anxious by high THC. Overall, this strain is the perfect choice for anyone seeking a smooth flavorful smoke with the potential to ease both physical and mental stresses, all while causing minimal impairment.