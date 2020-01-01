Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Doctor Doctor by Vodis USA is a high-CBD sativa-dominant phenotype of the landrace Malawi. This cannabinoid power plant has been known to generate over 20% CBD and approximately 1-2.5% THC. With this medicinal ratio, Doctor Doctor provides potent wellness driven effects that settle nausea, reduce inflammation, and abate anxiety all while preserving mental clarity. Overall, Doctor Doctor is the perfect choice for consumers seeking a smooth, flavorful smoke with the potential to ease both physical and mental stresses.