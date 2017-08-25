ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Malawi
Sativa

4.5 73 reviews

Malawi

aka Malawi Gold

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 73 reviews

Malawi

Malawi is a pure sativa strain that comes from the Salima region of Malawi in southeast Africa.  This strain has an extremely long flowering time, sometimes up to 120 days.  Always worth the wait, Malawi produces long and resin-coated buds, a great smoke for any occasion.

Effects

Show all

56 people reported 400 effects
Energetic 66%
Uplifted 58%
Creative 51%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 44%
Depression 41%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 21%
Fatigue 19%
Pain 19%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 7%

Reviews

73

Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Malawi
First strain child
Doctor Doctor
child
Second strain child
Golden Tiger
child

