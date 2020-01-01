Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Your skin’s been busy. Our REPAIRING Sleeping Mask hydrates even the busiest of faces with an all-natural, water based sleep mask, full of rich antioxidant chamomile, collagen producing calendula, and wrinkle reducing hyaluronic acid. We know you’re busy, but finally, Volūm REPAIRING Sleep Mask does all the multitasking for you. So you can nourish and repair your skin while you get your much deserved beauty sleep. That’s a win–win for your skin. Ingredients: D.I. Water (Aqua), Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Vegetable Glycerin, Carbomer, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Calendula Officinalis (Calendula) Flower Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Ascorbate THD Vitamin C, Sodium Hyaluronate, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Tocopherol, D-Panthenol, Hemp Phytocannabinoid (CBD), Potassium Sorbate, FD&C Blue #1 Lab Tested Within every Volūm CBD product, a series of third party testing is conducted throughout the creation process. All Volūm product are all-natural, ethical, safe, and completely lab tested. In addition, our Volūm products are never animal tested.
Be the first to review this product.
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.