 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Volūm
Volūm Cover Photo

Volūm

Wellness For All.

Relax CBD Bath Bomb 100M
Relax CBD Bath Bomb 100M
Awake CBD Bath Bomb 100M
Awake CBD Bath Bomb 100M
Heal CBD Bath Bomb 100M
Heal CBD Bath Bomb 100M
Headache CBD Target Roller 200MG
Headache CBD Target Roller 200MG
Repairing CBD Sleep Mask 100MG
Repairing CBD Sleep Mask 100MG

About Volūm

Volūm is a veteran owned and operated business located in Los Angeles, CA. We offer non-gender specific, all-natural wellness and skin care products formulated with intention and purpose. Volūm is committed to creating synergistic products that provide enhanced results while never using any artificial fragrances, chemicals or preservatives. All our products are all natural and cruelty free. We use organic ingredients with no phthalates or parabens. Our CBD isolates are THC free and go through extensive lab testing to make sure our customers get the products they deserve. Our products are a reflection of our core beliefs, that's why we ensure each product is highly effective and affordably priced. Wellness should be accessible to everyone.

Bath & body

more products

Beauty

more products

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Available in

United States, California