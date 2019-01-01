 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
SILVER SURFER VAPORIZER

by Vootra

$270.00MSRP

About this product

The legendary Silver Surfer can be summed up with a line from the like-named superhero: “Others may battle with victory in sight — but the Surfer still strives when all hope is gone!”. This classic big-hitter from 7th floor shifted the way vaporizers are made ten years ago, stood the test of time, and became an icon every vape enthusiast will adore. The all-ceramic heating element is fully encased and minimizes the chance of combustion. Every Silver Surfer comes with a custom-blown heating knob, ensuring high-quality and a spark of uniqueness. The chord is 10 feet long allowing ultimate flexibility and glass-on-glass elements ensure the purest flavor. It is built in Colorado, comes with a hemp bag and it's extremely durable and easy to use. WHAT'S IN THE BOX 1 x Padded Carrying Case 1 x Glass Marble Stirring Tool 3 x Replacement Screens 1 x Ground Glass Wand 1 x 3 ft. of Vapor Tubing 1 x Clear Glass Mouthpiece 1 x Instruction Manual

About this brand

We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO