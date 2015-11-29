Peak Smart Rig by Puffco
VHW Vaporization Heat Wand Ver. 3.0 with all glass heating surface, small and ergo form, and vortex neutral polarity convective air flow for the most concentrated and broadest spectrum aromatic vapor extractions and deliveries ever attained. Vaporization Chamber Bowl (VCB4.2) required for intended use and stand (VHWS) for quicker heat-ups sold separately. VCB4.2 bowls come with one custom fitted glass screen for all glass path, purity and polarity!
on November 29th, 2015
I've wanted a VRip for a LONG time. This thing is the only way to get that traditional feel of ripping your bong, while vaporizing without combustion. The heat wand is an awesome tool to get the essential oils in your herbs to vaporize and the percolation through the water pipe makes it feel like any other smoke sesh.