Rechargeable Inhaler Battery With USB Charger
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our famous Vuber Atlas Top! Designed for the ultimate in discreet vaping, stainless steel construction keeps your pen cool while the dual-coil titanium heating elements & ceramic cores ensure that your vapor is thick and flavorful. Includes: 1x Atlas Atomizer Top w/ Dual-Coil Titanium Heating Elements & Ceramic Cores 1x Stainless Steel & Chrome Mouthpiece
Be the first to review this product.