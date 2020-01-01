 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Atlas Top-Small Chamber-Closeout

Atlas Top-Small Chamber-Closeout

by Vuber

Write a review
Vuber Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Atlas Top-Small Chamber-Closeout

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our famous Vuber Atlas Top! Designed for the ultimate in discreet vaping, stainless steel construction keeps your pen cool while the dual-coil titanium heating elements & ceramic cores ensure that your vapor is thick and flavorful. Includes: 1x Atlas Atomizer Top w/ Dual-Coil Titanium Heating Elements & Ceramic Cores 1x Stainless Steel & Chrome Mouthpiece

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vuber Logo
Vuber Vaporizers are blazing the way. Vuber Technologies is a leading manufacturer of premium quality vaporizers. We offer a full line of Vuber Vaporizers to meet a wide range of personal tastes, budgets, preferences and styles. With unparalleled passion for quality, Vuber is the leader in the cannabis vaporizer industry. Whether your preference is in oil, concentrate or dry flower pens, our technology is unmatched. We take pride in providing you with the very best vape experience time and time again. Our vaporizers are engineered with innovation, discretion and perfection in mind.