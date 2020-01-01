 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)

Bruce Banner Vegas M Stick 0.5g

About this product

The Vegas M Stick is a 500mg luxury disposable vape pen dedicated to the ritz of the Rat-Pack era of Las Vegas. The award-winning oil inside The Vegas M Stick brings class, style, and taste to disposable pens. For each blend of The Vegas M Stick oil we ensure a smooth and consistent draw from the powerful CCELL battery technology.

About this strain

Bruce Banner

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

About this brand

VVG North is an award-winning, family owned and run cannabis oil extraction company in Las Vegas, Nevada. Using only CO2 extraction methods, we provide Nevada some of the cleanest and purest cannabis oils in the state.