Skunkberry Vegas M Stick 0.5g

by Vegas Valley Growers (VVG)

About this product

The Vegas M Stick is a 500mg luxury disposable vape pen dedicated to the ritz of the Rat-Pack era of Las Vegas. The award-winning oil inside The Vegas M Stick brings class, style, and taste to disposable pens. For each blend of The Vegas M Stick oil we ensure a smooth and consistent draw from the powerful CCELL battery technology.

About this strain

Skunkberry

Skunkberry is the odoriferous hybrid cross of parent strains Skunk and Blueberry. While the genetic makeup of this strain might seem commonplace, the unique terpenes specific to each of these fine cannabis varieties (and their robust and varied lineages) contribute to the complexity of this strain's effects. While the onset of the buzz is uplifting and euphoric, the strain simultaneously melts physical pain away without being overwhelmingly sedative.

About this brand

VVG North is an award-winning, family owned and run cannabis oil extraction company in Las Vegas, Nevada. Using only CO2 extraction methods, we provide Nevada some of the cleanest and purest cannabis oils in the state.