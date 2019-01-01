About this product
Girl Scout Cookie is an OG Kush and Durban Poison bred hybrid whose reputation grew too large to stay in California. GSC has a sweet and earthy aroma with toasty notes of pine and melon, Girl Scout Cookie is blissfully euphoric and brings on classic full-body relaxation. A very versatile strain that is great for pain, as well as writer’s block and social anxiety.
W Vapes aims to produce the #1 cannabis concentrate in the world. We adhere to the highest standards in every aspect of the creation process; sourcing, extraction, customer service, and packaging, we are constantly innovating our methods and finding new ways to fulfill the needs of patients and dispensaries. We only use pesticide-free cannabis sourced from local growers that implement organic-level controls in their grows. Our products are tested vigorously at every phase of the extraction process to ensure they are entirely free of contaminants.