This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depressionfade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early 90's, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdawg 91and Super Skunk.
Lemon Sativa
Lemon Sativa is not your typical high-energy strain. While most sativas can be similar to a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Sativa tends to provide patients with a relaxing, heavy body sensation. As the name suggests, this strain has an aroma similar to a lemon drop candy. Lemon Sativa is great for patients who would like to relax while doing housework or catching up on other low-key tasks.