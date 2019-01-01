About this product
True OG is a popular indica strain discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” Bred with genes from classic OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, long lasting effects combined with a focused and creative head high. Helps with sleep, relaxation, stress, and restlessness.
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.