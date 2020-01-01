 Loading…

1:1 Quick Tincture 200mg

by Wana Brands

Wana Brands Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1 Quick Tincture 200mg

About this product

This groundbreaking, sugar-free, easy-to-dose product is faster, stronger, and more effective than traditional tinctures. Powered by advanced nano-liposomal technology, Wana Quick Tincture's sub-50 nanoparticle size allows it to enter the bloodstream through the oral tissue to take effect within 5-15 minutes -- far outpacing traditional tincture' 35-40 minute onset time. With a refreshingly minty taste, this Tincture's 1:1 CBD/THC ratio promotes a feeling of relaxation with psychoactive effects

About this brand

Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!