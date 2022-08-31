About this product
This groundbreaking, sugar-free, easy-to-dose product is faster, stronger, and more effective than traditional tinctures. Powered by advanced nano-liposomal technology, Wana Quick Tincture's sub-50 nanoparticle size allows it to enter the bloodstream through the oral tissue to take effect within 5-15 minutes -- far outpacing traditional tincture' 35-40 minute onset time.
With a refreshingly minty taste, this Tincture's 1:1 CBD/THC ratio promotes a feeling of relaxation with psychoactive effects
About this brand
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
