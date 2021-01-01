 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Fast Acting Gummies - Hybrid Limoncello

Fast Acting Gummies - Hybrid Limoncello

by Wana Brands

Wana Brands Edibles Candy Fast Acting Gummies - Hybrid Limoncello

About this product

Infused with a terpene-enhanced hybrid blend, these sweetly sour lemon gummies deliver a smooth, balanced effect. • 5-15 Minute Onset with a 2-4 Hour Duration • Delivers a Cerebral “Smoker’s High” • Vegan and Gluten-Free • Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup) • All-Natural Flavors and Colors • Enhanced with a Proprietary Blend of 30+ Terpenes Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging

About this brand

Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!

