Fast Acting Gummies - Hybrid Limoncello
by Wana BrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Infused with a terpene-enhanced hybrid blend, these sweetly sour lemon gummies deliver a smooth, balanced effect. • 5-15 Minute Onset with a 2-4 Hour Duration • Delivers a Cerebral “Smoker’s High” • Vegan and Gluten-Free • Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup) • All-Natural Flavors and Colors • Enhanced with a Proprietary Blend of 30+ Terpenes Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging
About this brand
Wana Brands
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.