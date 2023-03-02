Infused with a terpene-enhanced hybrid blend, these sweetly sour lemon gummies deliver a smooth, balanced effect. • 5-15 Minute Onset with a 2-4 Hour Duration • Delivers a Cerebral “Smoker’s High” • Vegan and Gluten-Free • Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup) • All-Natural Flavors and Colors • Enhanced with a Proprietary Blend of 30+ Terpenes Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!