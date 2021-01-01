Optimals Fast Asleep
by Wana BrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
These revolutionary nighttime gummies deliver a sweet mixed berry flavor, along with a custom blend of CBD, THC, CBG, CBN, and melatonin. They're also enhanced with more than 30 specialized terpenes, curated based on AI-generated data from thousands of consumer experiences -- and all delivered via fast-acting nano-technology to help you feel sleepy in just 5-15 minutes. Advanced Nano-Technology Delivers Effects in 5-15 Minutes Custom Sleep Blend Including 30+ Specialized, Sleep-Specific Terpenes Vegan and Gluten-Free Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup) All-Natural Flavors and Colors Child-Proof, Sustainable Packaging
About this brand
Wana Brands
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.