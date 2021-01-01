 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Optimals Fast Asleep

Optimals Fast Asleep

by Wana Brands

Write a review
Wana Brands Edibles Candy Optimals Fast Asleep

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

These revolutionary nighttime gummies deliver a sweet mixed berry flavor, along with a custom blend of CBD, THC, CBG, CBN, and melatonin. They're also enhanced with more than 30 specialized terpenes, curated based on AI-generated data from thousands of consumer experiences -- and all delivered via fast-acting nano-technology to help you feel sleepy in just 5-15 minutes. Advanced Nano-Technology Delivers Effects in 5-15 Minutes Custom Sleep Blend Including 30+ Specialized, Sleep-Specific Terpenes Vegan and Gluten-Free Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup) All-Natural Flavors and Colors Child-Proof, Sustainable Packaging

About this brand

Wana Brands Logo
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review