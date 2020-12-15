 Loading…

Peach Bellini Fast-Acting Sativa Gummies 100mg 20-pack

by Wana Brands

Peach Bellini Fast-Acting Sativa Gummies 100mg 20-pack

About this product

Fast, effective, and innovative, Wana Quick Gummies harness TiME™ (Thermodynamic individual Molecular Encapsulation), a new quick onset technology from Azuca. Azuca TiME™ creates individually encapsulated cannabinoids that work at the molecular level to enter the bloodstream immediately, providing a 5-15 minute onset and Delta-9-THC effects lasting up to 2-3 hours for most people. This fast-acting technology is paired with the juicy peach flavor of a sparkling peach bellini.

About this brand

Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis. We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!

1 customer review

Tue Dec 15 2020
B........5
Exactly what I was looking for. LOVE Wana gummies, especially hybrids and 1:1. I get great buzzes, very consistent. Just got my hands on these fast acting Peach Bellini. I was excited to give them a run being fast acting. I chewed one up (5/5 MG CDB/THC, I’m a casual lightweight), started supper (tortellini with scratch Alfredo if you must know) and by the time it was done in about 25 minutes I was off to Wana Land. Great for binging Netflix on a weeknight after work or whatever your flip is. Kicks in and won’t keep you up all night till the switch flips off. Thank you Wana!