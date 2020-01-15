Ggbonds87
on January 15th, 2020
Loved the flavors, not overly sour. Body High abd giggles
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A Wana classic, our assorted indica pack comes with a combination of grape, raspberry, lemon, green apple and orange flavors, which taste like real fruit. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, the gummies are infused during the cooking process with indica terpene-enhanced distillate, which often results in a mellow, stress-relieving effect.
