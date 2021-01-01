 Loading…

Assorted Baja Hoodies

by Waterbeds 'n' Stuff

Assorted Baja Hoodies

About this product

Direct from Mexico, although not Baja California as the Baja refers to the hoodie's cotton and acrylic or recycled fiber material, comes the authentic Baja Hoodie, also known as a Surf Poncho. Each Baja Hoodie is super warm (can be layered under a jacket in winter), durable, unbelievably soft inside and environmentally friendly. These pull-over hoodies feature hand-made construction and classic surfer style that have made them popular for years! A large, oversized front pouch pocket keeps your hands warm and holds your stuff. The V-neck design adds breathability, but can be tied closed for added warmth. These garments are hand-crafted so no two Baja Hoodies are exactly alike. Made primarily of acrylic. Medium generally fits people <= 5'7" and <= 150 lbs. and shrink slightly after initial 2 - 3 washes. Large generally fits people from 5'7" to 5'10", 145 - 180 lbs. and shrink slightly after initial washes. X-Large generally fits people from 5'10" to 6'1", 175 - 210 lbs. and shrink slightly after initial washes. XX-Large which fits people from 5'11" to 6'3" and 190 - 225 lbs. and shrink slightly after initial washes. XXX-Large which fits people from 6'1" to 6'7" and 210+ lbs. and shrink slightly after initial washes. We recommend washing your Baja Hoodie by itself on the first wash, wash in COLD water and do not use a dryer until after the 3rd wash and then keep it on low to no heat.

About this brand

Waterbeds 'n' Stuff Logo
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 45 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America. Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs. We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions. Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices. We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products. Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

