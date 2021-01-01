 Loading…

RAW Poker Hat

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Add some style with a RAWesome accessory that goes with any outfit: this awesome RAW Poker Hat! Each adjustable snapback hat includes a bamboo poker stored in the bill, ready to help you smoke no matter the occasion. These hats include RAW's iconic red logo across the top and their "Pure Natural Hemp Fibers" stamp on the underside of the bill. The Raw Poker Hat was designed not just to look good, but to help you smoke better. After desperately searching for something to use as a poker we came up with this hat. We designed a special built-in poker made of bamboo! The unrefined black snapback hat features an offset RAW logo embroidered on the the front panel and text along the top of the rounded bill. Welcome to your new favorite smokin’ hat – the RAW Poker Hat!

About this brand

We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 45 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America. Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs. We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions. Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices. We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products. Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

