About this product
Our Polystyrene Concentrate Containers are the perfect container for your concentrates. Whether for wax, shatter, crumble or any other type of concentrate these Polystyrene Concentrate Containers are ideal packaging. Quantity: 250 units Size: 10 ml Color: Clear Material: Polystyrene Recyclable Moisture Resistant Features Airtight
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
weed packaging and beyond
Marijuana packaging supplies industry leader providing pop top bottles, pre-roll tubes, reversible cap vials, child resistant packaging and many more options.