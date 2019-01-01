 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. 5 ml Glass Concentrate Containers

5 ml Glass Concentrate Containers

by weed packaging and beyond

Write a review
weed packaging and beyond Storage Concentrate Storage 5 ml Glass Concentrate Containers

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Our glass concentrate containers are made of crystal clear high quality glass featuring an airtight screw top container design that helps make it smell proof and water resistant keeping your concentrates fresh. They’re perfect for displaying and storing cannabis concentrates, buds, or samples. These glass concentrate containers are among the most popular choices for both dispensaries and medical collectives. Quantity: 250 units Size: 5 ml Capacity: Up to 1 gram Material: Glass Screw Top Design Airtight

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

weed packaging and beyond Logo
Marijuana packaging supplies industry leader providing pop top bottles, pre-roll tubes, reversible cap vials, child resistant packaging and many more options.