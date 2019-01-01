About this product

Our glass concentrate containers are made of crystal clear high quality glass featuring an airtight screw top container design that helps make it smell proof and water resistant keeping your concentrates fresh. They’re perfect for displaying and storing cannabis concentrates, buds, or samples. These glass concentrate containers are among the most popular choices for both dispensaries and medical collectives. Quantity: 250 units Size: 5 ml Capacity: Up to 1 gram Material: Glass Screw Top Design Airtight