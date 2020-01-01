 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBNight 2:1 CBD to CBN Hemp Oil

by Weed Sport

Weed Sport Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBNight 2:1 CBD to CBN Hemp Oil
$42.00MSRP

About this product

Lights out, champ. CBNight is a CBN-rich tincture formulated for use during bedtime hours. Featuring a 2:1 CBD to CBN ratio, CBNight packs in approximately 300mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids into each 1-ounce bottle. CBNight is the tincture you turn to when you need to shut the day down and get some restorative z’s. Each 1oz (30ml) bottle contains approximately 300mg of full-spectrum cannabinoids.

About this brand

Weed Sport Logo
We strive to create Hemp-Derived CBD products that will enrich lives and stand the test of time. With an eye towards a more earth-friendly future, we are committed to supporting the natural athlete in all of us.