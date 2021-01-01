Pennywise feminized seeds
by WeedseedsexpressWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Pennywise feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Pennywise has been derived from: Harlequin x Jack the Ripper. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Pennywise feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 to 130 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 180 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: coffee, herbal, lemon, spicy and the effects can best be described as: focused, happy, relaxed, sleepy.
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
About this strain
Pennywise
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Pennywise is a high-CBD indica cross between Harlequin and Jack the Ripper, a combination that lends this strain its killer clown name. Four phenotypes of this Stephen King-inspired strain exist, some of which have fingerlike buds while others appear more round. Notes of coffee and pepper lift from the purple-fringed flowers with undertones of lemon and bubblegum. Rich in the therapeutic compound CBD, Pennywise is especially effective in treating arthritis, PTSD, epilepsy, neurological disorders, and cancer symptoms. It contains a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, so the psychoactive effects are milder and more relaxing. Jack the Ripper’s cerebrally focused effects are detectable in Pennywise’s genes as euphoria and mental clarity take over with an invigorating buzz. Pennywise flowers in 60 to 67 days and is suitable for either indoor or outdoor gardens.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.