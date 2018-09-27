ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.

Effects

Show all

953 people reported 7071 effects
Relaxed 55%
Happy 44%
Uplifted 42%
Focused 37%
Energetic 27%
Pain 45%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 25%
Inflammation 19%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Swiss Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Harlequin
First strain child
Athabasca
child
Second strain child
Quin-N-Tonic
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Harlequin cannabis
Tips for growing Harlequin cannabis
Which Terpenes Are Found in High-CBD Cannabis Strains?
Which Terpenes Are Found in High-CBD Cannabis Strains?
Which Cannabis Terpenes Reduce Anxiety &amp; Where Can You Find Them?
Which Cannabis Terpenes Reduce Anxiety &amp; Where Can You Find Them?
5 cannabis strains to enjoy while chillin’ by the pool
5 cannabis strains to enjoy while chillin’ by the pool

