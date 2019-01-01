 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Weedseedsexpress

Super Glue feminized seeds

Super Glue feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Super Glue has been derived from: Afghani Hashplant x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Super Glue feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 150 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, happy, relaxed, social. Now in stock and available from 62.23 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Super Glue feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/super-glue-feminized-seeds

Super Glu

Super Glu

Super Glu

Bred by John Dieser of Verano brands, Super Glu is a backcrossing with Original Glue. The strain highlights the diesel aroma of its parent, but tastes more floral with added rich coffee notes. Buds are caked in trichomes.

Weedseedsexpress

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!