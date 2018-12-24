Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Weedseedsexpress

Weedseedsexpress

Super Glue feminized seeds

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Super Glue feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Super Glue has been derived from: Afghani Hashplant x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Super Glue feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 150 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2.

The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, happy, relaxed, social.

Now in stock and available from 62.23 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Super Glue feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/super-glue-feminized-seeds

Super Glu effects

Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
23% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!