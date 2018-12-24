Weedseedsexpress
Super Glue feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Super Glue has been derived from: Afghani Hashplant x Northern Lights. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Super Glue feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 150 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per m2.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, happy, relaxed, social.
Now in stock and available from 62.23 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Super Glue feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/super-glue-feminized-seeds
Super Glu effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
23% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
23% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
