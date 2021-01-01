 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Fatso - 7g CUREsmalls
Indica

Fatso - 7g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Fatso - 7g CUREsmalls
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Fatso - 7g CUREsmalls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Fatso is an Indica leaning hybrid that unites the powerful phenotypes of Legend OG with GMO Cookies. An authoritative collaboration between two award-winning strains, this cultivar delivers a knockout blow of potency and flavor. As suggested by the strain's name, Fatso's top-shelf gene pool is expressed by the strain's massive flower structure. Stinky, stoney, and loaded with an aromatic and potent hit of garlic, coffee, and skunk, Fatso makes for the perfect after dinner treat. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Fatso

Fatso
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

This cross of GMO Cookies and Legend OG comes from Colorado breeder Cannarado. Not for the faint of lungs, Fatso is a newer strain that caters to gas, Kush, and Cookies alike. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and comes covered in trichomes, making it great for hash. Make sure you’re close to the couch for this one, you won’t want to get up.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review