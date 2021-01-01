MAC1 - 7g CUREsmalls
MAC 1 from West Coast Cure™ is a hybrid mix between an Alien Cookies phenotype, a landrace strain from Colombia, and Starfighter. Sometimes referred to as Miracle Alien Cookies, the strain was first propagated by the breeder Capulator. An instant hit within the cultivation community when first released, these smaller flowers have a shimmering presence with immense bag appeal. Sweet, musky and floral, the nugs have a pleasurable flavor and provide an uplifted mindset. A rare strain that’s typically hard to find, Mac 1 delivers a productive and energized high. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
- Limonene
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
Mac 1 is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night.
