 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. MAC1 - 7g CUREsmalls
Hybrid

MAC1 - 7g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower MAC1 - 7g CUREsmalls
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower MAC1 - 7g CUREsmalls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

MAC 1 from West Coast Cure™ is a hybrid mix between an Alien Cookies phenotype, a landrace strain from Colombia, and Starfighter. Sometimes referred to as Miracle Alien Cookies, the strain was first propagated by the breeder Capulator. An instant hit within the cultivation community when first released, these smaller flowers have a shimmering presence with immense bag appeal. Sweet, musky and floral, the nugs have a pleasurable flavor and provide an uplifted mindset. A rare strain that’s typically hard to find, Mac 1 delivers a productive and energized high. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Mac 1

Mac 1
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Mac 1 is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night. 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review