About this product

Watermelon Zkittles Live Resin Diamonds are an Indica dominant hybrid that evokes the lazy days of summer. Potent, delicious, and easy to store for later use, these high-end concentrates help remind the consumer how sweet and relaxing summer can truly be. Extracted from fresh frozen flowers at their peak of ripeness. A flavorful treat regardless of the season, these live resin diamonds come loaded with a sweet melon flavor that offers a lemon-lime kicker. One quick caveat, these diamonds are potent and powerful -- so dab sparingly. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.