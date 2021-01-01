Hybrid
Magic Melon
About this strain
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
