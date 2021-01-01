 Loading…

Hybrid

Magic Melon

by West Coast Trading Company

West Coast Trading Company Cannabis Flower Magic Melon

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.

