  5. Blackberry Kush Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g

Blackberry Kush Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries Cannabis Pre-rolls Blackberry Kush Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blackberry Kush Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

About this brand

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries Logo
Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.