Relax

by Whoopi & Maya

About this product

Even Queen Victoria found relief once a month with her favorite THC infused tincture. Tinctures are a time-honored way of delivering fast acting and powerful relief. Whoopi & Maya’s Medical Cannabis Herbal Tincture is made with an intentionally chosen group of medicinal herbs and superfoods. Elderberries, known for their immune system enhancing properties and beautifully rich color and flavor are also a blood tonic- crucial for times of monthly blood loss. Women have used herbs to help with menstrual discomfort for hundreds of thousands of years, many of these herbs having received their name for their healing abilities, for example cramp bark. Cramp bark, coupled with red raspberry, and motherwort, support the uterus, while passionflower calms the nerves. We have combined these medicinal healing herbs with raw, organic, unfiltered honey, another nutrient dense superfood that is also delicious. Perfect for privacy and function Whoopi & Maya’s Medical Cannabis Herbal Tincture may be taken orally or sublingually, and may also be added to the beverage of your choice- hot, cold, or sparkling.

About this brand

When the legendary Whoopi Goldberg decided to follow her heart and take a leap into the medical cannabis market, she went looking for the best ingredients, the best medicine and the most talented infuser she could find. Maya Elisabeth, the founder of Om Edibles since 2008, has won seven High Times Cannabis Cup awards, and enjoys a growing reputation as one of the best creators of medical cannabis products in California. The two women hit it off from the moment they met and quickly decided that the Whoopi & Maya Synergy would begin with a Signature Line of medical cannabis products designed specifically for relief from menstrual discomfort. As you will see, they have succeeded spectacularly. Soak, Savor, Rub & Relax -- with Whoopi & Maya