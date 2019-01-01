 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Savor THC (Available in Extra Strength)

by Whoopi & Maya

The cacao bean is the raw, unprocessed superfood that becomes chocolate and has been revered as a delicacy for thousands of years. Rich in magnesium, iron, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants it is a nutrient dense gift from the Gods. Compounds in cacao can lower blood pressure, enhance circulation, reduce plaque on artery walls, and improve digestion. Cacao enters your body through your endocannabinoid receptors just like cannabis and releases an array of “feel good” chemicals that physically improves your mood. Coupled with cannabis this raw, organic cacao is sure to help with inflammation, sleep, pain, irritability, joint pain, and the uterine cramping and discomfort associated with the menstrual cycle, all while providing for a truly health beneficial experience. In the days leading up to that special time of the month, the levels of the hormones estrogen, serotonin, and cortisol in a woman’s body begin shifting. For many women, these hormonal changes result in chocolate cravings. The high content of magnesium and iron chocolate contains additionally makes it desirable as these deficiencies become heightened during menstruation. Whoopi & Maya’s Medical Cannabis Raw Cacao satisfies a woman’s desire for chocolate as a divinely delicious and decadent medicinal treat. Our indulgent and rich in flavor, high-quality chocolate offers a satisfying healthy option while providing serious relief when needed. Available in both THC and CBD this is a very versatile product. It may be enjoyed plain with a spoon, on fruit or toast, or made into a sipping cacao with water, milk, or the milk alternative of your choice, heated to just below boiling.

About this brand

When the legendary Whoopi Goldberg decided to follow her heart and take a leap into the medical cannabis market, she went looking for the best ingredients, the best medicine and the most talented infuser she could find. Maya Elisabeth, the founder of Om Edibles since 2008, has won seven High Times Cannabis Cup awards, and enjoys a growing reputation as one of the best creators of medical cannabis products in California. The two women hit it off from the moment they met and quickly decided that the Whoopi & Maya Synergy would begin with a Signature Line of medical cannabis products designed specifically for relief from menstrual discomfort. As you will see, they have succeeded spectacularly. Soak, Savor, Rub & Relax -- with Whoopi & Maya